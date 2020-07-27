Sophie Turner: Perfect Maternity Look for the Summer – Photos

White dress with puffed sleeves and python animalier bag.

(KIKA) – LOS ANGELES – EXCLUSIVE – White dress with puffed sleeves, detail that will be very popular this season, flat sandals, python animal bag: Sophie Turner is perfect in this maternity summer look.

The actress is expecting her first child from her husband Joe Jonas and is one of the most ligie in Hollywood in the use of the mask.

The former protagonist of the Game of Thrones, in fact, never goes out without, showing that she fully agrees with the messages sent by many colleagues of the showbiz, including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston.