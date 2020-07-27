Taylor Swift Aspires Ariana Grande, the Best Debut on Spotify Is Folklore.

Taylor Swift released the surprise album on Friday, it’s called “Folklore”, and as expected after just a few hours it is already breaking all records, sending the 2020 music haywire.

The country pop singer just passed Ariana Grande on the spotify streaming chart in the first 24 hours for an album.

On the first day of release of the disc Folklore recorded 80.6 million streams on the Spotify platform!

These record numbers make the album the highest debut on Spotify, it slips to the second position “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande which recorded 70.2 million streams on the first day of streaming.

For Taylor Swift it is not the first time in this ranking, but now it is a head-to-head battle between her and Ariana.

The choice of a surprise release seems to have absolutely paid off, the album is flying not only in streaming but also in sales, and it is already mathematical that even in terms of sales “Folklore” will be the best debut of this bizarre 2020.