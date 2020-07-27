Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Were to Star in Le Mans ’66

After Interview with the Vampire in 1994, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt could have returned to work together in Le Mans ’66 – The big challenge . Released last year, the James Mangold film that tells of the rivalry between the Ford and Ferrari stables in the fateful race, was a huge success with critics and audiences, coming to collect 225 million dollars worldwide and also obtaining four nominations for Oscar 2020 (and winning in the best editing and best sound editing categories).

Of course, one of the reasons that contributed to the film’s great success was the presence in the cast of two star players such as Matt Damon and Christian Bale . During the years when Le Mans ’66 was still in development, so long before the film hit the big screen, neither Mangold nor Damon and Bale were involved in the project: initially, the film was directed by Joseph Kosinski , director of Tron: Legacy , Oblivion and anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, who had in mind two other players in the shoes of the two protagonists.

Interviewed by Collider on the occasion of [email protected] , Kosinski explained that at the time of his involvement in Le Mans ’66 – The big challenge would have been in the cast Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt : “A project that I always think about and that I the end I did not realize is Go Like Hell, which was then created and released in theaters as Ford v Ferrari (original title of Le Mans ’66, Ed). I’ve always wanted to make a film about racing, but unfortunately, to justify making such a film, you need an extraordinary story to say the least. “

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are the ideal protagonists of Le Mans ’66 for the director Joseph Kosinski

The director added: “In that case it was a great friendship story, a friendship and at the same time an incredible rivalry. We never got close to the production of the film, but we got to the point where we once found ourselves at the table with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, who read the script together. It was a really fantastic moment. Unfortunately, we were unable to get the necessary budget. “

Winner of two Academy Awards for best editing and best sound editing, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge has fully conquered both the public and the critics, successfully telling a story that really happened. The film is based on the incredible true story of visionary car designer Carroll Shelby ( Matt Damon ) and intrepid British driver Ken Miles ( Christian Bale ), who together fought against corporate interference, the laws of physics and their personal demons to build a revolutionary racing car for the Ford Motor Company and challenge the unbeatable cars of Enzo Ferrari at the Le Mans 24 Hours in France in 1966.