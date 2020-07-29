Belgium, Night Curfew Takes Place Germany Does Not Recommend Trips to Spain

The alarm remains high in Europe with the resumption of leopard spots in many countries: Germany slows down travel to some regions of Spain and Belgium reaches a drastic measure such as curfew, while the WHO warns that the pandemic by coronavirus it is not seasonal but it is a single large wave in continuous oscillation. The Belgian province of Antwerp, where 47 percent of new infections are concentrated, has imposed a night curfew between 11.30pm and 6am, during which you will have to stay at home, except for essential journeys such as going to the work or hospital.

IN DEPTH

Across Belgium, the average number of infections rose to over 311 per day between 18 and 24 July, an increase of 69 percent over the previous week. Germany, also alerted by the “great concern” expressed by the Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control, has run for cover asking its citizens not to go to Spain, where the epidemiological curve has been rising for days and in the 24 hours there 905 new infections were reported. “Non-essential tourist trips to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre are currently not recommended due to renewed high levels of infection and lockdown measures,” the German Foreign Ministry said. A decision that follows that of Britain to impose quarantine on all travelers from Spain and which has provoked the spiked reactions of the Madrid government. Boris Johnson warned that “where the risks are rising, we must act quickly and decisively.”

But Premier Pedro Sanchez, in an interview with Telecinco, found the London decision “unsuitable”. stressing that some destinations highly appreciated by British tourists, such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the regions of Valencia and Andalusia, are safe. The spokesman for the government of Madrid, Maria Jesus Montero, also spoke on the matter, according to which Spain remains a “safe destination for tourists”. But in the meantime, the Community of Madrid has also established the obligation to wear a mask in public on every occasion, even on the street and on the terraces of bars, following the example of almost all 17 regions of the country. Also in Europe, the situation in the Balkans is worrying, with Romania being the most affected country in the region and among the largest outbreaks in the Union with over 47,000 infections and more than 2. 200 dead. To raise fears, not only in Europe, has also come the WHO warning. Dr Margaret Harris, at a virtual press conference in Geneva, made it clear that the virus does not behave like the flu and has little to do with the seasons. Rather, the Covid-19 pandemic will be “a large non-seasonal wave that will go up and down”, to counter which it will be necessary to continue applying measures to slow down the infection.

An assessment not shared by Antony Fauci, the authoritative immunologist of the US task force against coronavirus, for which “when the weather changes in autumn and winter the situation could be complicated by the overlapping of the flu season” and “even in Italy, especially in the north, there will be the possibility of a second wave “. The United States, however, according to Fauci, are “still in the middle of the first (wave, ed), the curve has never really lowered”. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total cases in the United States are 4,309,230 and the deaths have reached 148,298 with an average of daily infections that travels to just under 60 thousand. The Covid-19 epidemic is also starting to hit hard in Africa, for example in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

But more than half of the 780,000 cases reported on the continent are concentrated in South Africa, where experts fear it could exceed one million. And in China, where it all started, another 68 new infections occurred in one day, returning to almost the maximum levels reached in March. Meanwhile, worldwide cases have risen 16,540,137 and the victims to 655,300 according to the latest updates from Johns Hopkins. The count of damage to the economy also continues. In the tourism sector alone, the Covid-19 pandemic caused $ 320 billion in losses between January and May with the number of travelers plummeting 56 percent: 300 million less, according to data released by the World Tourism Organization.

In Romania1,151 new cases of Covid 19 were registered in the last 24 hours. The Balkan country remains the most affected in the region and among the largest outbreaks in Europe, with a percentage of 4.8% in the infection / death ratio, among the highest in the old continent. Since yesterday there have been 33 other deaths, which bring the total number of victims to 2,239, while the total number of infections has risen to 47,053. Intensive care patients are 357, placing Romania in fifth place in Europe.

The rate of spread of coronavirus remains high in Israel. In the last 24 hours, the new infections were 2,001, equal to 7.7% of the tests conducted yesterday. The overall number of positive cases has risen to 64,649. Infected people (based on new criteria established by the Ministry of Health) have now dropped to 32,052, of which 31,292 are in their homes or in special hotels. 760 people are hospitalized, 321 of them in serious conditions and 97 of them in intensive care. In the coronavirus departments of Israeli hospitals, meanwhile, the pressure of the new patients is beginning to be felt and in four medical centers in the country there is now a ‘sold out’. So far the death toll is 480. In the first wave of coronaviruses, from March to the end of June, 24 thousand positive cases had been recorded in Israel. In the second wave,

In Ukraine, 919 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours , leading to 66,575 cases of infection since the beginning of the epidemic. During the last day, 13 people died from the Sars-Cov-2 virus, raising the total number of victims of the new disease to 1,629. This was announced by Ukrainian Health Minister Maksim Stepanov, taken from the Kyiv Post.

Usa, another 57 thousand new infections

The United States recorded 57,039 new infections yesterday and 679 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The total rises to 4,286,663 and 147,588 respectively. American President Donald Trump has urged the governors of some states to ease the restrictions imposed to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. “I really believe that many governors should open states that are not opening,” said Trump without naming names, according to CNN reports. The appeal comes despite the contagions and deaths are continuously growing in the country, with 57,039 new cases and a further 679 deaths in the last 24 hours. And Trump’s message to governors is in stark contrast to the advice the members of the White House coronavirus task force are giving them.

Another 68 cases in China

After the 61 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday, China registered another 68 cases , updating the worst data from the 75 infections of March 6. According to updates provided by the National Health Commission, 64 locally transmitted infections were reported, including 57 in Xinjiang, 6 in Liaoning and one in Beijing. The remaining 4 cases were filed as imported: two ascertained in Shanghai, one in Beijing and one in Yunnan. The new confirmed asymptomatics were 34, of which 6 imported.

Libya. In the last 24 hours, another 158 new infections have been registered, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,827. The Libyan National Center for Disease Control announced on its official Facebook page, stating that the death toll rises to 64, the healed to 577, and the current positive people from 2056 to 2186, with most cases in the South Local sources report that the health authorities of the Tripoli government are considering reintroducing total lockdown measures in several cities starting the day after the Islamic holiday of Aid Al Adha.