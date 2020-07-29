Coronavirus, 57 Thousand New Infections in the US. Belgium, Nightly Curfew in Antwerp

Rome, 28 July 2020 – are 57,039 new infections and 679 of the deaths from coronavirus , registered in the United States in the last 24 hours . According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the death toll has worsened to 147,285 while the total infections are 4,275,346. President Donald Trump urged the governorsof some states to ease the restrictions imposed to deal with the spread of Coronavirus. “I truly believe that many governors should open states that are not opening up,” Trump said. And Trump’s message to the governors is in stark contrast to the advice the members of the forced White House task are giving them. Experts like virologist Anthony Fauci, in fact, believe that states with a large number of cases should close bars and restaurants if they have not already done so.

Meanwhile, on the vaccine issue , the virola of the White House Anthony Fauci assists Trump . The October vaccine surprise in the US “is possible”. So Fauci puts The Donald back in the game in the election race, despite the double-digit disadvantage in the polls against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 98 days after Election Day. “We will get victory over the virus by unleashing the American scientific genius,” said the head of the White House triumphantly after announcement by the American company Moderna on the start of the final phase of the tests, followed closely by Pfizer’s. The two companies received nearly two billion dollars in federal funds under Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” to win the vaccine race and secure reelection. Bidenhe replied to Trump: “The development of a new vaccine requires dedication to science, coordination, transparency, truth and honesty towards all and we have a president who does not represent any of these things”. So on Twitter the Democratic candidate for the White House.

Belgium

The Belgian province of Antwerp has imposed a night curfew, between 23.30 and 6 in the morning, during which you will have to stay at home, except for essential journeys such as going to work or to the hospital. The governor of the Flemish province, Cathy Berx, announced it on Monday evening. In the province 47% of the new infections of last week are concentrated in Belgium. “The epidemiological situation in the Antwerp region unfortunately obliges us to take additional measures,” said Governor Berx, urging residents to “stay home as much as possible” and visitors “not to come.” In addition to the night curfew, Berx announced the closing of bars and restaurants at 11 pm, the invitation to resort to telework, the mask requirement in public places for people over 12 and where the physical distance of 1.5 meters cannot be guaranteed. Finally, contact sports are prohibited.

Spain

“The decision to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving in the UK from Spain and to advise British travelers on non-essential trips to the Iberian country is a mistake based on incorrect epidemiological assessments.” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said so, ensuring that much of his country, a landmark for tourists from the UK, had a lower infection rate than Britain. “We are discussing with the British authorities to try to induce them to reconsider a measure which, in our opinion is not right if we consider Spain’s epidemiological criteria, in particular in some tourist destinations in our country.”

Mexico

The pandemic continues to hit Mexico hard . The total number of victims rose to 44,022 with 342 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. Also registered 4,973 new cases, for a total of 395,489 infections.

Brazil

Another 23,000 new cases have been registered in Brazil , where total infections have reached 2,442,375. There have been 614 deaths in the past 24 hours, worsening the balance to 87,618. The health authorities of Brasilia have made it known. Covidian Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro returned to work yesterday.

Boliva

Bolivia’s interim president , Jeanine Anez, was released after being cured by Covid-19. “Thank you with all my heart for the love and support given to me during my coronavirus disease. I have been discharged and I return to normal work,” Anez wrote on Twitter. Bolivia reports 2,583 deaths and 69,429 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and is among the most affected countries in Latin America.

China

After 61 new cases registered on Sunday, China registered another 68 on Monday, updating the worst data from the 75 infections on March 6. According to updates provided by the National Health Commission, 64 locally transmitted infections were reported, including 57 in Xinjiang, 6 in Liaoning and one in Beijing. The remaining 4 cases were filed as imported: two ascertained in Shanghai, one in Beijing and one in Yunnan. The new confirmed asymptomatics were 34, of which 6 imported.