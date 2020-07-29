Soon in the USA the New Vaccine for COVID-19

NEW YORK – A coronavirus vaccine could be approved very soon. US President Donald Trump said this in a press conference broadcast live on Twitter. Trump stressed that the United States is the country that has done more than any other in terms of swabs on the population, distribution of masks and gloves. He denied problems with Dr. Anthony Fauci, while admitting that he had different opinions on some points, but claimed that “Fauci works for this administration” and was surprised, intrigued by a fact: “It is curious that he works with us and he is so esteemed but nobody likes me … It certainly depends on my character … »he joked.