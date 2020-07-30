Brad at Angelina’s House: Fans Continue to Dream of Their Return Together

Last Tuesday Brad Pitt was again paparazzi while, riding one of his many motorcycles, he entered the home of his ex, Angelina Jolie , in their neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The actor chose to take home not far from Jolie in order to see their children more often , and this would be the reason for this visit. But the rapprochement of the two, after a long period of conflict, inevitably makes fans of the couple dream.

Brad Pitt (56 years old) and Angelina Jolie (45 years old) started dating in 2005 and were married from 2014 to 2016, becoming parents of as many as 6 children (Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Shiloh-John, 14, Zahara , 15 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 years old).

Together they were beautiful and perfect , admired for her humanitarian commitment and appreciated for the common decision to raise her daughter Shiloh completely free to be herself. But then the separation broke that perfect picture, revealing the couple’s problems , such as Brad’s addiction to alcohol and the difficult relationship with Maddox.

But now that Brad has returned sober , after a long journey in rehab and with anonymous alcoholics, and relations with the ex have returned serene, one can only dream of a flashback . After all, in these 4 years of separation, neither has had a new relationship and this suggests that both are still in love …