Coronavirus, Who Alarm for Young People. Race to the Vaccine in the US and Russia

MILAN – The race for the Covid-19 vaccine continues as the World Health Organization raises the alarm for the increase in cases among young Europeans. Speaking to the microphones of the BBC, the regional director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, reported that the UN agency is receiving news from the health authorities of a lowering of the average age of the newly infected. For this reason it is necessary to “better involve young people” in the fight against the pandemic. Kluge noted that more and more countries are experiencing new localized outbreaks. This is the case of Spain, but also of Germany, where in the last 24 hours the contagion curve has started to grow again with 684 new cases. About twice the average recorded in the past few weeks.

The situation in the USA

The pandemic continues to run in the United States which, according to the count made by the New York Times, have exceeded the quota of 150 thousand deaths. With 1,592 victims and over 60,000 infections in the past 24 hours. The highest figure for about two and a half months. Now as many as 21 states are classified as “red zone”. Infections also increase in China where 101 were detected in one day. Of these, 89 are related to the Xinjiang outbreak. The situation in Hong Kong is above all worrying. The alarm was raised by the governor Carrie Lam saying that the city’s health system risks collapse due to the increase in infections.

Race to the vaccine

Washington, meanwhile, continues the race for the vaccine. Good news came from the one being tested developed by Moderna Inc. with the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, led by Anthony Fauci. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the vaccine was found to be effective on macaques. The primates that received the doses and were subsequently infected with Sars-CoV-2 were able to quickly eliminate the virus from the lungs. Moscow also participated in the vaccine race, which had to defend itself against accusations that it had spread false news about the pandemic in the United States via 3 online sites.

Russia on pole for the vaccine

Russia aims to approve the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya institute by 10 August but Putin has nevertheless warned the government to remain prepared for a possible new wave. The UK has signed an agreement with the pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline to secure a supply of up to 60 million doses of their experimental vaccine. While Germany, which has announced new investments in research, has reported that it will be unlikely to obtain it before mid 2021. Meanwhile, the European Union has secured a massive supply of Remdesivir, the drug considered effective for the treatment of Covid-19. . Thanks to a multimillion dollar contract with the pharmaceutical company Gilead which will guarantee treatment for approximately 30 thousand patients.

(LaPresse / AP / by Lucrezia Clemente)