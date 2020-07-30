Covid-19, Contagions Rise in Europe and in the World

Do you want to advertise on this site?

While in Italy and Lombardy the situation is almost stable , Coronavirus seems to be taking hold elsewhere.

The number of coronavirus deaths in France is 30,238 , with an increase in infections among young adults: Santé Publique France reports. Today, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, recommended that his countrymen also use the mask outside .

Coronavirus cases have increased in the United Kingdom on average in the last week of 726 per day, just under 25% since July 15th. The BBC reports it online, underlining that it is still too early to know for sure if the increase is due to the increase and improvement of the tests or the restart of the virus . However, the infection levels are well below their peak for now.

With an average of 23 patients per day, the number of hospitalizations in Belgium due to coronavirus has “almost doubled” compared to last week. This was reported today – writes the Belgian news agency -, the inter-federal spokesman for the fight against Covid-19, Frédérique Jacobs. The daily average for the period from 19 to 25 July is 23 hospitalizations, compared to 12 between 12 July and 18 July, with an increase of 89%. A total of 232 patients are currently being treated in hospital, including 49 in intensive care. This represents an increase of 35% and 48% respectively. Last week, the average death toll was two people per day.

Coronavirus deaths have exceeded 150,000 , according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are 4,396,030 cases of contagion in the US , again according to the latest Johns Hopkins data. The first victim, reports CNN, occurred on February 29th. On April 23, 54 days later, there were 50,000 dead. The United States crossed the 100,000 death mark on May 27, 34 days later. Finally, it took 63 days to reach and exceed 150,000 victims.

The Indian government has further eased lockdown measures despite the continued increase in cases of contagion from Covid-19. The BBC reports it online, stating that the curfew has been lifted and the gyms will reopen next week. Schools, universities and cinemas will remain closed until the end of August and restrictions will remain in force in some red areas. India has so far recorded over 1,500,000 infections and is in third place in the world, after the United States and Brazil in the number of cases. The official death toll is over 34,500, but the actual data could be much higher.