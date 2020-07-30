Elisabetta Canalis, Doubts About the Authenticity of the Showgirl’s Relationship With George Clooney – Libero Quotidiano

A French gravure asserts that Canalis has been contracted to make a fake girlfriend, 30 thousand euros per month for the cachet . Elizabeth in the photos with Clooney never laughs. A body language expert identifies ten gestures of Elizabeth that would unequivocally demonstrate how points you get married. Tuesday 21 June 2011 Novella 2000 goes to press with the title: “Elisabetta runs away from the Clooney home” and writes that the gloomy mood of the girl, defeated by the media pressure , had the best and that she was the one who slammed the door. The next day, an official statement confirms that the two broke up. But the mystery has always remained.
Loading...