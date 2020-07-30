HawáI, Maluma’s New Single Is Out

[Ad_1]

“Hawái”, the new single of Latin music superstar, Maluma, which anticipates the new album, “Papi Juancho”, soon to be released. The video clip is also online.

The song written by Maluma, Keityn Edgar Barrera and Bull Nene, was produced by Rude Boyz and tells the classic story of the end of a love in the Instagram era, which between “stories” and photos often causes misunderstandings.

The video of “HAWÁI” is a mini-film whose screenplay was written by Maluma himself, and was shot in Miami by the famous director Gianty Terrero of Cinema Giants: the young artist crosses a rollercoaster of events and emotions after the end dramatic relationship. Of course, as in any fictional work, any resemblance to real people, places or events is purely coincidental.

MALUMA, at just 26 years old, is considered one of the most important voices of Latin music and an artist admired by young people all over the world. Winner of the “Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album” with “FAME” at Latin Grammy 2018, Maluma is one of the most popular artists on social media with over 23 million fans on Facebook, 6 million followers on Twitter and 52 million followers on Instagram (making him the main male exponent of Latin music on Instagram). His YouTube / VEVO channel totaled more than 9 billion views and more than 23 million subscribers. With the “Maluma World Tour” has achieved a success not comparable to any other Latin artist, having sold over one million tickets in 105 concerts worldwide in 2017 alone and becoming the Latin artist to have sold the most tickets for his concerts. In 2018 and 2019 he sold out everywhere in the United States and Europe with the FAME tour: among others, sold out at the Madison Square Garden Arena (New York), the American Airlines Arena (Miami) and two The Forums ( Los Angeles). Her “11:11” world tour sold out at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, Israel’s largest concert venue (over 60,000 people). He made history at the 18th Annual Mawazine Festival in Maroco, making a record attendance of all time with his headlining concert in front of 200,000 people; and he performed for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in front of 25,000 people.

In 2018, Maluma entered the fashion scene with his provocative, young and authentic style, which led Vogue to nominate him as “Menswear Icon in the Making” and “Men’s Fashion Newest Muse”. In addition, he was named “Man of the Year” by GQ in 2019 and continues to get fashionable support from designers such as Kim Jones (Dior), Jeremy Scott (Moschino), Donatella Versace, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and many others. In 2019, he attended the Met Gala for the first time and was one of the first urban latin artists of this generation to be invited by Anna Wintour. Maluma has also participated in advertising campaigns for international brands such as Moet Hennessy, Michelob and Adidas. Since 2015, since joining Sony Music Latin, Maluma has released 3 albums, which all debuted at the top of the Billboard Latin Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), FAME (2018) and 11:11 (2019) album charts. Maluma is the youngest artist to have been simultaneously in first and second place in Billboard’s Latin Airplay ranking (with “Sin Contrato” and “Chantaje”) and only the sixth to have ever achieved the feat. To date, Maluma has reached sixteen times the top position in Billboard’s Latin Airplay ranking.