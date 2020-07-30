Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Process Is Over: The Sentence Is Awaited

After three weeks in which the horrifying nightmares of the nightmare wedding of violence, blood, alcohol, drugs and degradation were given to the world , on Tuesday 28 July the hearings of the trial brought by Johnny Depp , 57 years, ended . against the Sun who called him a “wife’s beater ” Amber Heard , 34. The defense of the tabloid in the final speech of the lawyer Sasha Wass insisted that before the divorce Depp “regularly and systematically abused his wife”, consequently the reconstruction published by the newspaper in 2018 would have been truthful.

For the sentence we have to wait a few more weeks, but in the meantime in the inventory of the horrors of the ex-spouses we found everything: a finger (of him) cut off (by her); dedications written in blood on the bathroom mirror; the time she would defecate him in bed because he showed up three hours later on his 30th birthday; drugs (of him) to detoxify from alcohol and drugs hidden by her only for revenge; bottles of bourbon always kept cold to make the other yield; furious quarrels with the launch of lockers. At the end of the trial, Amber Heard spoke to the press for the first time before the London High Court: « It was incredibly painful to relive the end of my relationship , to see how my truth was doubted, to see how the most traumatic details of my story with Johnny have gone around the world. I trust in British justice, “she said visibly proven.



Johnny, on the other hand, holding a teddy bear that probably gave him a fan, went away without making statements but distributing smiles, kisses and greetings to his admirers gathered before the court . The actor decided to proceed against the tabloid, as star lawyer David Sherborne said in the final harangue, because the label of “violent” “destroys his reputation and ends his career in Hollywood . ” However, what came out of the trial is an unedifying portrait for Depp, who among other things admitted the abuse of drugs (“I use all that exist”) and told how he managed to squander a fortune (650 millions of earnings) . Not to mention jet sets and destroyed houses, like the villa that the Depp-Heard couple rented in Australia, damaged for over $ 100,000 during an argument. In the end, even if the star were to win the case, after all he has heard, it is not said that he will “clean up his reputation to return to the set”.

But the court dates are not over for the actor : Depp, in fact, sued his ex-wife for defamation (“he lied about domestic abuse”) asking for $ 50 million in compensation. The new trial is expected to take place in the United States in 2021. “If Depp were to lose to London,” as attorney Mark Stephens told Pagesix , “he would almost certainly lose to America.” To know how the first round will end we just have to wait a few days.