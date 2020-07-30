Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Verdict of the Trial Expected in September – Magazine

The trial of the trial that Johnny Depp filed against the British tabloid The Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch, ended on Tuesday 28 July . The actor’s attorneys claim that their client was defamed when he was called “one who beats wives”. In no time the confrontation in the classroom has become a battle with no holds barred with the actress Amber Heard , former partner of Depp. The verdict, expected no earlier than September, will not sanction much if the tabloid has reported false and tendentious news, but who between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lied about the domestic violence that led to the end of their relationship. And also who the real violent is, if he or she.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and the trial against the Sun

The former star couple was center stage because the Sun’s defense used the fourteen abuse charges that Amber Heard filed against Johnny Depp to claim that it’s not defamatory to call him a wives hitter.

The plaintiff’s attorneys then used the process to dismantle them one after the other claiming that their client never hit his wife, that she is “a compulsive liar” and that she was the real violent and abusive within the couple. Theses that the defensive college of Heard strongly denies. In short, wall against wall , with a juicy addition for gossip: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, former companions of Depp, have taken up their defenses.

So when magistrate Andrew Nicol reports the verdict, he will say that Johnny Depp is innocent or that Amber Heard has been abused . Of course, in the first case, the Sun will have to compensate the actor with millions, but the media attention will be elsewhere.

In any case, that will not be the last act of the story : Depp has sued Heard in Virginia, in the United States, asking for $ 50 million in compensation following an article written by the actress in the Washington Post in which he accused him of domestic violence. However, the British court ruling will represent a very heavy precedent.