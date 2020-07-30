Kylie Jenner Is No Longer the Highest Paid Person on Instagram for a Sponsored Post

When you see hashtags like #adv in the captions on Instagram, you know you are in front of sponsored content.
There are those who have collected important figures thanks to the fact that companies ask him to publish posts to advertise this or that other product, just as happens to Kylie Jenner .
But if until recently she was the highest paid person for a sponsored post on Instagram, now someone else has taken her place: would you know who she is?
Here is the ranking of the top ten “Instagram Rich” compiled by Hopper HQ :
10. Neymar
Number of followers: 139 million
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 704,000
9. Taylor Swift
Number of followers: 136 million
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 722,000
8. Justin Bieber
Number of followers: 141 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 747,000
7. Beyoncé
Number of followers: 150 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 770,000
6. Selena Gomez
Number of followers: 183 million
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 848,000
5. Ariana Grande
Number of followers: 194 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 853,000
4. Kim Kardashian
Number of followers: 179 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 858,000
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Number of followers: 230 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 889,000
2. Kylie Jenner
Number of followers: 187 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 986,000
1. Dwayne Johnson
Number of followers: 190 million.
Cost of a sponsored post: $ 1,015,000
Yes, Dwayne Johnson is now the highest paid person for a sponsored Instagram post!
As you have seen from the number of followers, this ranking does not correspond to that of the people with the most followers on social media: go here for the top ten of the most followed people on Instagram .
ph: getty images