Let’s Call It Strange: The Name of Sophie Turner’s Daughter – Photo

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
1
'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall - Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Where: New York, New York, United States When: 04 Apr 2019 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Game of Thrones protagonist and Joe Jonas have announced the arrival of the eldest daughter

(KIKA) – LOS ANGELES – Sophie Turner became a mother for the first time. Game of Thrones protagonist and husband Joe Jonas have announced the birth of their daughter, who have decided to name Willa.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” said a spokesman for the Jonas Brothers without giving further details.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1, 12 months after the makeshift wedding that took place in Las Vegas. In the following months, however, they had married in a private ceremony in the south of France. 

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here