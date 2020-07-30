Levitating Will Be With Madonna and Missy Elliott

There was a rumor a few days ago, now we have the confirmation, Dua Lipa will collaborate with Madonna and Missy Elliott , but not on the Wonder Woman soundtrack, but on the Levitating remix, fifth single bomb from her successful “Future Nostalgia” Era.

We were already cheering on the single even before the remix, and we are happy that the choice has finally fallen on this POP bomb!

Here are the words of Dua Lipa about this Remix

Levitating will be remixed by DJ The Blessed Madonna and will be a featuring with two of my idols, Madonna and Missy Elliott, will be released on August 14, dreams come true, let’s go!

Now let’s just hope that the remix by the American DJ The Blessed Madonna was previously called The Black Madonna.

