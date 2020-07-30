Revealed Possible Price for the COVID-19 Vaccine in the USA

Earlier this week, CEO of the modern US biotechnology company Stephane Bancel announced that he had started the third phase of human studies of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Financial Times quoted anonymous sources claiming that the U.S. biotechnology company Moderna plans to set the price of its COVID-19 vaccine at around $ 50-60 per treatment.

Sources said that the proposed price for the mRNA-1273 vaccine would apply to the United States and “other high-income countries”.

The two-dose treatment costs at least $ 11 more than that of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German counterpart BioNTech, who had previously signed an agreement with the US government on a $ 39 vaccine.

Reuters on the other side cited an anonymous insider that the final price of the Modern vaccine has yet to be determined, as the company reportedly continues discussions with governments about the potential supply of the mRNA-1273 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Moderna, in turn, declined to provide pricing details “given the confidential nature of the discussions and contracts.”

The developments have seen Moderna, together with the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH), launch the third phase study, dubbed COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy), of the mRNA-1273 vaccine which will involve approximately 30,000 US participants.

The trial will take place in approximately 100 clinical research sites, which Moderna said that “they are working with their local communities to reach a diverse population” and to ensure that the study is “representative of the communities at greatest risk for COVID-19” .

The statement was preceded by the company’s announcement that it had received $ 472 million from the United States Government’s Biomedical Research and Advanced Development Authority (BARDA) to support research related to mRNA-1273. In April, Moderna received $ 483 million from BARDA.

According to a separate development last week, the United States federal government would have allocated $ 1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the possibility of purchasing up to 500 million doses in more later.

Previously, the United States government has pledged up to $ 1.2 billion with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to support its work with the University of Oxford on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Developments came when pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology institutions in countries around the world worked on about 20 separate coronavirus vaccines and launched to pass tests on humans to become the first to bring them to market.