Adele, the Sirt Diet (How It Works) and the Constant Comments on Her Appearance

World-renowned pop star Adele , who won an Oscar, 15 Grammies, 9 Brit Awards, has lost weight. And this is known . For months. As many as 45 kg, say the websites and newspapers around the world. It seems that to achieve these results, the singer followed the Sirt diet , a food regime developed by nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glenn Matten which is based on the daily consumption of certain foods, called Sirtfood (or Sirt foods). Foods rich in proteins, sirtuins, able to stimulate the metabolism and activate the “lean gene” (as the two say). An example? Chili pepper, capers, cocoa, coffee, extra virgin olive oil, kale, soy, red wine, rocket …Of course, the books that explain this diet have literally snapped up even though Adele’s secret is not said to be (or only this). What is certain is that now the pop star cannot do or say anything without being reminded of her weight loss or her change of look . Looking to celebrate Beyoncé? “But how thin you are.” Celebrate birthday? “But as you are thin, you look like …”. Adele seems to be fine with her body and if the food choices derive from an awareness and an orientation towards well-being are welcome. “You don’t look like anyone anymore as much as I love you …” says Neruda. Of course.

