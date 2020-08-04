Covid-19, High-Risk Carrier Children According to US Study

[Ad_1]

Reopening of schools a risk with regard to the infections from Covid-19, to support it a study by some US pediatricians.

Covid-19 fears over the return of children to school . According to a study by Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago , children under the age of 5 would have higher concentrations of Coronavirus in the upper airways. 10 to 100 times more than adults according to U.S. pediatricians.

Not the certainty that children represent an important vector for the spread of Coronavirus, doctors say, but a source of strong concern. Says Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent , pediatrician at the U.S. hospital and head of the study:

The school situation is rather complicated, there are many nuances besides the scientific one. One of the possible cuts is that we can’t assume that just because kids don’t get sick, or don’t become serious, they are virus-free.

The researchers analyzed the results of 145 nasal samples collected in the period between March and April. Different age groups included in the study: 46 swabs of children under 5 years, 51 of the 5-17 years group and 48 adults from 18 to 65 years. If for the older age groups (5-17 and 18-65) the average concentration of Sars-Cov-2 was similar, it was clearly higher than that of the under 5. The researchers said:

The observed differences between the very young and adult averages indicate approximately 10 to 100 fold higher Sars-Cov-2 concentrations in the upper respiratory tract of children under 5 years.

Some doubts about the accuracy of the data were expressed by some researchers not involved in the study. In particular, it was criticized for looking for the RNA of the virus instead of “alive”. To support it the virologist Juliet Morrison, University of California.

Covid-19, maxi infection in Georgia

In support of the concerns expressed by pediatricians in Chicago, the news of a maxim contagion in Georgia would also have come. About 260 campers and camping staff were infected, presumed due to the fact that children were not obliged to wear a mask .

According to reports, the staff always wore personal protective equipment and regularly disinfected common surfaces. The suspicion is that the failure to wear a mask for children and the fact that they slept in poorly ventilated rooms affected the peak of infection.