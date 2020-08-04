From “Kissing Booth” to Brad Pitt

It is a decidedly lucky moment for Joey King , the young protagonist of Kissing Booth who, after spending the holidays in the company of set colleague Taylor Zakhar Perez, is preparing for a new professional challenge: acting alongside Oscar winner Brad Pitt. The news is reported by Deadline , which explains that the actress will soon be engaged in the filming of the thriller Bullet Train , the new film directed by David Leitch and scripted by Zak Olkewicz.

‘The Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Turns Assassin Opposite Brad Pitt in Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’ https://t.co/Y3pyFRDKbj pic.twitter.com/sbQTFNzsMG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 3, 2020

The film, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle written by Kotaro iaka, marks Joey King’s entry into auteur cinema.

Fresh from her 21 years, it is as if the girl had a great desire to prove that she is much more than the character of Elle, the one who gave her success through Netflix. On the other hand, it is not an easy task to escape from a role followed by teenagers – think of Zac Efron or Miley Cyrus – but King, who owes his popularity to the two Kissing Booth films and to the series The Act , seems to have all the credentials to succeed.

Still according to Deadline, King’s negotiations with Sony Pictures are one step away from the conclusion: to play the main role will be, as we said, Brad Pitt. Filming is expected to begin in the autumn in Los Angeles. The producers will also include Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada, in collaboration with the director David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua.