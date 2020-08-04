(FERPRESS) – Rome, AUGUST 3 – The US G7 Presidency published the High Level Principles on Transportation last July 29 in response to COVID-19. The document stems from intense consultations to which Italy offered its contribution through coordination between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, together with ENAC and the Port Authorities, MAECI and the Ministry of Health.

The document testifies to the central importance attributed by the G7 to the transport sector, underlining the need to collaborate transparently and with the aim of restoring trust in travel and tourism.

The G7 in particular agreed on the importance of clear and transparent communication to the public on the measures decided upon. It also highlights the role of the transport sector in the repatriation of compatriots abroad and the aim of protecting global distribution chains to facilitate the flow of essential goods, medical products and agricultural goods. The G7 also enhanced international coordination between governments, between international organizations and with the private sector, also focusing on the treatment of flight and maritime flight crew. on G7: US Presidency published the High Level Principles on Transportation in response to COVID-19