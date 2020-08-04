Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? the Old Interview “Warms up” Fans on Twitter

Dakota Johnson would be bisexual: there is talk of the possible coming out of the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray after an old interview and photos with Cara Delevingne ignited the debate on Twitter.

Dakota Johnson may have come out and declared herself bisexual , at least according to the debate among fans of the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray that is currently heating Twitter . All because of a statement in an old interview with Vogue in 2017 and some photos in which the star is together with Cara Delevingne.

The discussion on the sexuality of Dakota Johnson, a charming and young star of the erotic trilogy of Fifty Shades of Gray, daughter and granddaughter of art – her parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, her maternal grandmother is the star of Hitchcock Tippi Hedren – is was triggered by a passage from an interview in which the actress said: “I went through a phase of my life in which I was fascinated by young women who were confronted with their sexuality. Indirectly, I had the same experience in my life and it’s very interesting for me “

Venice 2018: Dakota Johnson at the Suspiria photocall

In the same interview, the actress explains that she ended her relationship with the model and singer Matthew Hitt, an unpleasant “break”, she explains, because “she lives her feelings intensely, even the positive ones, to the point that she gets hurt” . At some point, however, the interview becomes explicit when Dakota Johnson says: “Can we say that in this period I am exploring my bisexuality? Or that I gave myself to the Lord after the hat-trick of the three sexually explicit films that I played?”

After this old Vogue interview resurfaced, Twitter celebrates, especially the actress’s lesbian fans, literally thrilled. While some express enthusiasm for this old statement, others, more concretely, shared photos of 2016 in which Dakota Johnson is in the company of Cara Delevingne (who is bisexual) and many say they are convinced that the two were dating, even if this is not never been confirmed by Johnson and Delevingne. Others, however, pulled out photos of Dakota looking intently at Aubrey Plaza, who is also notoriously bisexual, who is sitting on her lap.