Joey King With Brad Pitt in the Action Bullet Train

Joey King is a very young actress well known for romantic comedies like Netflix ‘s The Kissing Booth series and films like The Act . Now, however, he is trying to cross the limit of the genre of “origin” and dive into the action, so much so that according to Deadline, his next set will be that of Bullet Train , shared with the new Oscar winner Brad Pitt .

David Leitch , director of Hobbs & Shaw , is in the director’s chair of the film, which was written by Zak Olkewicz and is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. In the story, five assassins find themselves on a high-speed train from Tokyo to Morioka, which makes few intermediate stops. During the journey, the five discover that their missions are connected to each other and that perhaps each must kill the other. Who will get out of the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

According to Deadline, Joey King’s role is relatively small, but she would have become a tough killer. Leitch and the Sony studio are looking to kick off work on the film this fall in Los Angeles, with the hope that the more contained nature of the story will help with Covid’s security protocols as the film does not have to spread its cast. and his crew many locations.