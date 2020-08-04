Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: A Court Case That Seems to Come From a Book by Hunter S. Thompson

How fucking hot. Still a sleepless night spent between insomnia and sweat. I look out the window of my apartment for the sun to rise to give its sadistic good morning to an unmade, disheartened and sweaty city while I drain yet another bottle of ice water. The beers are gone, damn it. But in any case I have to stay clear, before long I have to go on the radio. Yes Bubba, my eyes must not cross me while I read the news. A new sunny day means a new day with impossible temperatures and I melt like an asshole popsicle. The time is coming, I fly on the radio. I do my homework and speed on board my loyal Great Point Shark Blue towards The Big House,my parents’ house. As I gain speed, the wind passes from being hot to reaching a pleasant temperature that dries my sweat-damaged skin that I have no way of containing. From the car radio, a female voice reads the news and talks about the controversial trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. I turn up the volume to better understand what is happening now.

Johnny Depp is one of the most “Gonzo” actors in Hollywood. The reason? Having played Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and in The Chronicles of Rum, as well as being the best friend of the American journalist and writer, creator of the journalism Gonzo

We have already talked about how Johnny Depp is not a conventional and more Gonzo type of actor in Hollywood because of his great friendship with the American writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson, creator of the so-called Gonzo journalism, born during the shooting of the film by Terry Gilliam Fear and delirium in Las Vegas. Depp is certainly a versatile actor, able to chameleon-like to switch from one role to another with extreme ease and great skill. Clearly personal tastes are not discussed, but not admitting that he is one of the best actors of his generation would mean implicitly admitting not only not to understand a fucking movie, but also that the path of elementary school was only a waste of time and public money. The speaker updates me that the trial between Depp and the British tabloid The Sun staged in London has come to an end, pending a final verdict. The American actor has sued The Sun for accusing him of being a female beater. More specifically, the target of his violence would have been the now ex-wife Amber Heard,Chronicles of Rum , taken from the homonymous book by Hunter S. Thompson.

Hunter S. Thompson (left) in the company of Johnny Depp. The two were best friends until 2005, the year of Thompson’s death, to the point that Depp paid the costs of his friend’s super funeral

So far so good: the two become a couple and get married and seem to be dependent on each other. Everything begins to be tinged with dark and smelly brown hues when two years ago an article appeared on The Sun depicted Depp as an abusive husband. In practice, the living proof of the saying who makes himself a beast gets rid of the pain of being a man, quoting the English essayist Dr. Samuel Johnson, answering a woman’s question as to why a drunk man gave vent to his lower animal instincts. Following this, on the advice of Depp’s lawyers, the actor filed a complaint against the tabloid and the author of the article, bringing the newspaper to trial and starting one of the most controversial processes of the international jet set of the last years. Let me be clear, gossip is a matter from which to stay light years away. But everything about Johnny Depp is destined, both for better and for worse, to leave a mark. During the first part of this process, going on stage in London, there was no shortage of anecdotes with grotesque, incredible, absurd, embarrassing and very, but very Gonzo features.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as they go to court during the final part of the hearing of the controversial trial that sees them starring

While Heard accused her ex-husband of being a rude drug addict who takes refuge in alcohol to try to distort the reality that surrounds him, during this process Depp literally saw his whole personal and professional life parade under his nose . Friends, enemies, admirers and accusers have spoken of one of the most controversial love stories of recent times. And those directly concerned have done nothing to prevent the gossip machine from getting in the way by literally going into jujube broth for the implications of this story. Accusations of beatings, violence, photographic evidence of beatings with lots of wounds, bruises, bandages and psychological signs flew between the two. A handsome whore from whom Johnny Depp has admitted without too many words that he has lost huge amounts of money and to regularly use drugs. But the good Heard, who in recent years has worked hard to try to build the image of a woman who is very attentive to social issues, would not be as pure as she would like to seem. The conditional is a must, but from the evidence presented by the prosecution, disturbing details emerged, including a hysterical crisis due to the delay with which Depp presented himself at his 30th birthday party, which resulted in a powerful crap of the actress in her husband’s bed. And then again accusations of violence, beatings and a detached phalanx of poor Johnny who, with copious blood dripping from the part of the missing finger, wrote insults with his own blood on a mirror. Sure, Depp may not be the most righteous person in the universe but he has admitted his faults. He took his responsibilities against a person who is anything but that angel who would like to appear. And while we are waiting for the verdict of the first part of this umpteenth media show, Johnny Depp could really have ended with that fake and respectable Hollywood that is dangerously adapting to this society good only to accuse and never to get their own dicks and ea think about your faults. And even if all this absurd story seems to come out of one of Hunter Thompson’s books, Colonel Depp (in reference to the title of Colonel of Kentucky given to him by Thompson) all that remains is to demonstrate what the actor and the Hollywood’s most Gonzo character. Mahalo.