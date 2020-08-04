Kendall Jenner, the Unexpected Accessory to Combine With a Bikini? a Cowboy Hat

A new summer , a new beachwear trend , this year less is more : the trendsetters let us know that the hottest costume of 2020 is the dear old triangle bikini . Obviously also Kendall Jenner interprets the trend, moreover we are talking about the highest paid model in the world. The supermodel has published a selfie in the mirror, where she poses with a beautiful cashmere print triangle in shades of orange, which blends with the glow of her tanned skin.

View this post on Instagram 🥑 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on: Jul 12, 2020 at 1:31 am PDT Bikinis aside, our focus is entirely on his straw cowboy hair , the unexpected accessory. After the classic baseball cap and the great return of the bucket hat, do we have to prepare for a Texan summer? After all, camperos boots have depopulated this winter and the cowboy hat is the perfect way to bring the yee-haw trend to the beach too.