Taylor Swift: Public and Critical Success for Folklore!

The surprise album is record sales and reviews!

Taylor Swift surprised everyone when, on Thursday 23 July, she announced that her eighth album “Folklore” would be released the next day .

This move is particularly unusual for Swift, which usually starts the promotion months in advance, through clues on its social profiles.

Aside from the surprise effect, Folklore is an unexpected stylistic and musical turning point .

After country and pop, Taylor ventures into a less commercial musical genre such as indie-folk .

This is also accompanied by a change of image (black and white photos, less glossy looks), more refined and close to the songwriting world.

We were curious to see if this move would be yet another commercial success , as suggested for now by the incredible streaming results.

Two days after the release of the album, “Folklore” is the most loved critics’ Taylor Swift album!

This new project by the American singer, written and developed in quarantine, has met unprecedented appreciation from music critics around the world!

In fact, the album received only more than positive reviews , reaching a score of 94/100 on the Metacritic website , based on 14 reviews from the major newspapers.

This is the Swift record with the highest score ever ; in second place we find “Lover” well spaced at 79/100.

In addition to the critical acclaim, the album is already a world record for sales!

The Republic Records , the record company of Swift, said that global sales of “Folklore” already amounted to 1.3 million copies after the first 24 hours of release!

Even in America, the forecast for the debut is rosy!

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200, probably with more than 650,000 copies , of which 450,000 due to actual sales.

In conclusion, Swift also enriches its empire with this surprising album, with no yielding either for appreciation or for commercial success.