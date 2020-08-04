Taylor Swift, Record Debut for His Latest Album With 800,000 Copies in a Week

The copies sold in the United States of ” Folklore “, Taylor Swift’s latest album (PHOTO) released only seven days ago, stand at 844,402 (226 thousand in streaming) . The singer-songwriter released her eighth album of unpublished surprises and less than a year after the release of “Lover”. This is the absolute record for the best debut of 2020, the most important from “Lover” reaching 867 thousand copies. Released on July 24, “Folklore” was announced by Taylor Swift on social media when he surprised everyone with a series of posts where he told the story of the project. He also released the cover of the album, completely in black and white, also announcing the release of the first single “Cardigan”.

The tracklist of “Folklore”

In the long message published, the singer recounted the birth of the album: “Most of the things that I had planned for this summer have not happened, but there is one thing that I had not planned but that instead happened. And that thing is my eighth Folklore album. Surprise! I poured out all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections . ” Finally Taylor Swift mentioned and thanked the people who joined her in the making of the album. This is the official tracklist of the “Folklore” album with the bonus track contained within the physical copy of the deluxe edition:

The 1 Cardigan The Last Great American Dynasty Exile feat. Bon Iver My tears Ricochet Mirrorball Seven August This is my trying Iliicit Affairs Invisible String Mad woman Epiphany Betty Peace Hoax The Lakes (bonus track)

Taylor Swift’s words and “Folklore” records

“Before this year I probably would have thought about when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ moment, but the times in which we live continue to remind me that nothing is safe. My instinct is telling me that if you do something you love, you should simply release it to the world. This is the side of uncertainty with which I came in contact. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation, but I managed to collaborate with some of my musical heroes “these are the words of Taylor Swift. There are sixteen songs featured in ” Folklore ” including ” Betty “, the name of the third child of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, born last October, whose name had not been disclosed. Great attention also for the two songs ” Inez ” and ““, the other two children of the couple of friends.

According to the first analysis, “Folklore” has been downloaded on Spotify 79.4 million times while on Apple Music it has reached 35.47 million clicks. Record numbers for the singer-songwriter who once again manages to surprise fans and conquer the charts.