Tekashi 6ix9ine, Recently Free, Enjoys Ice Cream and Selfies With New York Fans

It is the sweet taste of freedom.

State rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted Sunday while enjoying his new freedom from domestic confinement with a walk through Midtown Manhattan and an ice cream cone.

The 24-year-old rhyme spit “Trollz” enjoyed the surprise as he and his safety entourage walked down East 47th Street several blocks, stopping at points to pose selfies with fans – hardly keeping a low profile despite sneaked into the blood Nine Trey Gang.

Tekashi, Daniel Hernandez in New York State – was sentenced to 24 months in prison, plus five years of probation last December, after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges.

He had faced 47 years in prison after joining the Nine Three Bloods to help his career and financially support them.

Instead, he chose to turn state evidence into a high-profile trial that put many crew members behind bars but refused to enter the witness protection program.

Having already spent 13 months behind bars during the case and was released to solitary confinement in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, 6ix9ine was finally released on Saturday when his ankle monitor was removed, according to his lawyer.

While out on Sunday, 6ix9ine was heard complaining that he was unable to go live on Instagram to interact with his approximately 713,000 followers.

“Yo, Instagram prevented me from going live,” he was heard saying on his phone while traveling.

While he can’t go live, the rap star’s page on the platform has shown that he landed after the release.

A new published clip shows 6ix9ine who rapped with a considerable entourage and pulled stunts in a number of high-end cars, footage that according to witnesses were shot Sunday morning, apparently for a new music video.