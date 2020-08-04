The History of Assassin’s Creed

Credit – WM’s Own

The Assassin’s Creed series is about to make its way onto its third generation of consoles, having initially been released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2007.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises to be the biggest, most ambitious title of them all when it drops on the next generation of consoles, almost 14 years after the franchise first began to enthral gamers.

The first release was very much about stealth and, as the title hinted, assassinating targets, but as the years have rolled by the franchise has developed into a hybrid of stealth and role-playing. Utilizing historical settings as a backdrop, it has become a staple of the gaming world and a much-loved franchise that stands the test of time.

The benchmark was set with the excellent Assassin’s Creed 2, set in renaissance Italy. The story spawned two more titles, Brotherhood and Revelations, following Ezio Auditore as he strived to avenge his father’s death. The real locations in Florence, Venice and Rome helped to illuminate a fascinating story which had fans picking up their controllers in huge numbers.

The next title was Assassin’s Creed 3, one which introduced an element of sailing into the mechanics which has gone on to be a key part of the franchise. It did not capture the fans in quite the same way as before, but using the early history of the US ensured it stayed true to its historical origins. However, the sea mission proved to be so popular that the next game, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, focused much more on the waves. It was a title that spanned two generations of console with equal success, although it did somewhat shadow the vastly underrated Assassin’s Creed Rogue, which told the story from the Templar’s side. Still, there was enough beauty and diversity in Black Flag to ensure it remains as popular today as it ever was and Rogue received a boost a couple of years later with a remastered version for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The franchise began to rest on its laurels a little after that – both Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate received lukewarm response both from gamers and critics. The first, set during the Paris revolution, suffered from too many gameplay bugs, despite delivering a rather beautiful Parisian landscape. Syndicate – set in Victorian London – was perhaps affected by its predecessor as it did boast swappable main characters, a glorious rendition of bustling London and a great antagonist in Crawford Starrick, one of the standout from the series.

After a brief hiatus, the franchise moved on to more ancient times, firstly Egypt with Assassin’s Creed Origins, then to Greece in the last game, Odyssey. Both were widely acclaimed as immersive experiences with so much to do and see. They redefined the franchise and have helped raise expectations for the newest game, due to be released at the tail end of 2020. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, previously known as Ragnarök, finds the story head even further back in time, to the Viking invasion of England around 873 BC. It tells the alternative story of the invasion and is eagerly anticipated by gamers.

The Viking era has heavily influenced media, both in the form of television and gaming in recent years. The TV show Vikings helped drive home the period and make it popular in common culture. On PlayStation, God of War is one game which leans heavily on the period, both in concept and design. This increased popularity made the Viking era an obvious choice for the latest installment of Ubisoft's franchise. After using iconic locations in both Origins and Odyssey, fans will be eager to see how the developers bring that element of realism to the franchise when dealing with a time of which little is left in the modern world.

That isn’t the only challenge to the Assassin’s Creed franchise; it has reinvented itself several times before, bringing in the ships and seafaring voyages, moving to role-playing games and phasing out as much of the slightly odd modern-day story threading them all together. However, it remains to be seen if the jump to the next generation of consoles is one that the long-running series can make and still remain popular with fans.