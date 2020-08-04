The Toxic Love Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

[Ad_1]

Before going into details, which are not really simple details, but fragments of the puzzle of rotten love experienced by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard , it is necessary to anticipate that drugs and alcohol do not center. Or rather, they center, but they are in the background. What came out of the courts is the design of a toxic relationship regardless of cocaine and whiskey. The same horrors (and errors) of any other sick relationship of any other marriage. Although the two protagonists are Hollywood movie stars and live a life of stars between stage and reality , their poisoned story is not so much different from those of all the other people. Much more cinematic, of course, but basically and typically common.That’s all.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Rum Diary – Chronicles of a passion” , while he has been engaged for 14 years with Vanessa Paradis, mother of her two children. After that, skipping the boring reportage of the love story that only the housewives or the desperate girls are passionate about, they start dating, get engaged, in 2015 they get married and just 1 year later they already meet in court. Heard asks for a restrictive order against Depp for domestic violence: she says she was repeatedly attacked both verbally and physically by her husband. It is not the end, it is only the beginning of the end.

The list of horrors

The waltz of lawyers and court hearings begins. Listened to on the witness stand, Johnny Depp says he squandered $ 650 million, borrowing $ 100 million from the American tax authorities because his accountants have not paid taxes for 17 years and have routinely made use of drugs (who knows what news! ) during the entire relationship with the ex-wife. The round of admissions then changes protagonist and in turn Amber Heard admits to having repeatedly beaten Depp pulling on him dishes, pots and various objects.

Following the admissions, the second round took place, that of the accusations , which the two exchanged with each other without any shame or modesty. Depp accuses Heard not only of having invented all the mistreatment suffered, but rather of having put out a cigarette in his face and having kicked and bitten him in the face. He blames her for having defecated in their bed by blaming the dog, for slicing his finger with a broken bottle of vodka, for hiding the drugs he needed to detoxify and last but not least, for having a clandestine relationship with the actor James Franco and also having been involved in a 3-way relationship with Elon Musk and Cara Delevigne. Conversely, Heard makes several accusations against Depp :she is far from a caring husband “having breakfast with 4 strips of cocaine, a glass of whiskey, the Los Angeles Times and a CD by Keith Richards ” (as reported on Vanityfair.it). He accuses him of mistreating their dogs, of repeatedly attacking her both physically and verbally and of even threatening to kill her. Siding with one of the two sides is difficult, but mostly uninteresting. However, there are some things to say for the record: many of the accusations that Amber Heard had initially brought before the judge fell , while the very bad press campaign advanced by the media against Johnny Depp made him lose the role of Jack Sparrow , many other contracts and pushed to attempt suicide.

A typical toxic relationship that gives no reason to anyone, in which victim and persecutor coincide. Two people who set themselves on fire and end up hurting each other. The usual ugly and terrible story.