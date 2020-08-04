Unpublished Adele With Natural Hair: Very Rich and Beautiful

We will not have to give up long natural hair just because, this year, it will be a bit more complicated than usual to enjoy a beach holiday. Adele showed it to us by showing off her new long natural cut: the blonde and extremely rich English singer continues her very personal revolution and we can only love her. Adele and her enviable beach waves, as if she had just emerged from a long bath. “If not now when? – comments the hairstylist Cristiano Filippini – Summer is the best season to appreciate your natural hair”.

But that’s not all, this salt-smelling look is a tribute to her friend and colleague Beyoncé . Adele – increasingly fit – in fact poses under the still image of a video of the singer inspired by her outfit (a tight-fitting half-moon shirt) and her indomitable hairstyle. Adele and Beyoncé know each other well, it is not uncommon to see them at events together. However, Adele’s photo takes a step beyond friendship, telling a story of female support, empowerment and deep esteem.

” Adele’s natural is a very well-defined hedgehog that suits her very well and in this the color that starts from a copper base and reaches a golden blonde that gives movement to the whole hair is very important.” continues Cristiano Filippini. But it is the whole style of the English singer that has been constantly evolving, since in 2019 she made the divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, with whom she also had the little Angelo. Since then Adele has decided to embark on a path made up of workouts and the Sirt diet, a regime based on foods rich in sirtuins (coffee, nuts, chocolate wheat, blueberries etc.).

In the interviews recently released by the singer of Hello , she says she is reborn, able to find the strongest feeling: love for herself. Also this new haircut is part of the path of change and search for new balance, above all thanks to the inspiration for a brave woman like Beyoncé. “Thanks Regina because you always manage to make us feel loved through your art” writes Adele in the Instagram post that portrays her with the new cheeky cut.

How to recreate Adele’s natural curly hair effect? According to the hairstylist Cristiano Filippini: “The shape is obtained by drying the hair with a diffuser and a cream that gives definition to the hair and its texture and that certainly is not an alcoholic mousse … The secret to obtaining a natural curl is that of distributing the product for curls very carefully on the still dripping hair and of doing it by placing the product homogeneously on roots, lengths and ends and drying them upside down, using a diffuser with maximum heat and minimum power “. But there is still a trick: “To revive the hair the following days, just spray a little sea ​​salt instead of water on the whole hair”.

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [# 1] HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability “. You can also find it on Instagram as @ cri.filippini.

