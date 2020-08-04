US Elections 2020, Trump: “With COVID-19 Emergency, Fraudulent Elections Risk”

[Ad_1]

(Teleborsa) – “With a universal correspondence vote (not a vote in the absence that would be good), 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election year in history. It would be a great embarrassment for the United States. Postpone elections until when people can vote safely ??? “. Three question marks and keywords written in block letters. Launched yesterday in a tweet, Donald Trump’s proposal to postpone the presidential elections until the Americans can vote “in safety” given the still very high coronavirus emergency in the country, in a few hours, has sparked controversy by collecting a dry no from the Republicans .

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the idea by pointing out that Trump cannot decide on postponement without Congress approval. “In the history of the United States, the presidential elections have never been postponed despite wars, depression, civil war, we will find a way to manage the vote,” said McConnell. Statements to which the President of the United States, running for re-election to the presidential elections on November 3 and at the peak of the polls, replied by correcting the shot. “I don’t want to postpone them,” Trump said after the rejection of Republicans as well as law experts, but “I want to have an election.” However – he added during the coronavirus briefing in the White House – “I don’t want to have to wait three months and then find out that there are missing ballots and that the vote means nothing. This is what would happen. It is common sense. Smart people understand this, stupid people probably don’t. “

A risk, that of fraud in the postal vote , not supported by the data and denied by the experts who agree, however, on the fact that, in this way, the result on the elected president is unlikely to occur on November 3 , the date of the Election Day .

Tweet aside, in fact Trump, in the absence of a bipartisan agreement, has no concrete power to postpone the vote. A law passed in 1845 establishes that the election of the President of the United States is held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November every four years and to change it, an act of Congress is needed, approved by both the Chamber, where the majority is of the Democrats, both from the Senate, where Republicans prevail. It should also be considered that, if the date slips, the US constitution establishes that the president’s mandate lasts, however, only four years. So at noon, Washington time, on January 20, 2021in the absence of a vote, the presidential succession line would be triggered. Issues on which Trump has glissed as well as on the drop in the polls compared to the democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the situation is becoming increasingly critical for the Trump administration. According to official government data , American real GDP decreased by 32.9% in the second quarter, a record slump linked to the pandemic. In the first quarter the contraction was 5%. Two consecutive quarters with the minus sign that make the United States officially in recession.