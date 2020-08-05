Adele Amazes Everyone… She Is Increasingly in Shape With Very Long Hair

Adele always knows how to impress her audience. Her talent is immense, her overwhelming sympathy and simplicity make her closer to fans. A couple of days ago, the singer of ” Someone Like You ” published a photo in tribute to another great artist: Beyoncé .

” Thanks Queen, because you always make us feel so loved through your art “, it is with these words that Adele thanks the artist, a very rare act of love from one singer to another. It is not at all obvious. In the image posted on social media, the English star is on her knees under the television which transmits a video of Beyoncé, points to her and smiles. What amazed the fans is the perfect form of Adele who has lost the beauty of 44 kg and is always more beautiful .

But not only that, the singer sports a thick blonde and curly hair. Someone in the comments tells her that she looks just like her darling. Water and soap and a bright smile , Adele is one of the least star stars in the world, and it is this human and modest side that fans love.

Adele you are wonderful!