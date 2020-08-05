Coronavirus, the Mayor of Paris: Outdoor Masks. Use: Another 46 Thousand Infections

[Ad_1]

At least 4,711,323 are infected and 155,366 have died since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States according to Johns Hopkins University. Yesterday another 46,321 infections and 532 deaths in 24 hours. In California 8,191 new cases and 107. President Donald Trump has returned to talk about elections and masks. On the subject of masks he wrote in an e-mail addressed to his fa that “patriots wear the mask”. In the text, the American president invites us to wear it against the pandemic, with a total back-and-forth: “I know there has been some confusion around the use of the mask, but I think it is something that we must all try to do when we are unable to keep the social distance. ” “I don’t like to wear it,” admits Trump, noting that it “could help us get back to the American way of life that many of us rightly loved before being so terribly affected by the Chinese virus.”

Today’s bulletin August 4

Trump then went back to criticizing the postal vote at the next presidential election in November: “The Post Office is not prepared”. Trump also confirmed his intention to sue Nevada for the new law that allows voting in the mail due to the pandemic. Finally on the possibility of a new lockdown : “It is not a viable way”

UN: schools reopen

The UN urges all countries to give priority to the reopening of schools. Prolonged closures carry the risk of a “generational catastrophe”. “We live in a decisive moment for children and young people all over the world. The decisions that governments will make now will have a lasting effect for decades on hundreds of millions of young people, as well as on the development prospects of the countries”, he said in a video message the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, presenting a report on the impact of the closure of schools, institutes and universities. According to the analysis, the world was already experiencing an “educational crisis” before the pandemic. “We are now facing a generational catastrophe that could waste unspeakable human potential, undermine decades of progress and aggravate deep-seated inequalities,” warned Guterres.

Belgium

In Belgium , the second wave is in full swingof the pandemic. This was said by virologist Steven Van Gucht, of the Belgian Health Institute Sciesando, speaking with the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “For a return to normal life it will take a few months of extra patience – said Van gucht – We are in the second wave. The number of infections is increasing and it is not a small increase. We do not know how long it will last and how much the curve will increase, but this second wave must not necessarily have dramatic consequences “. At least 465 people have contracted viruses in Belgium in the past 24 hours. The country has thus passed the threshold of 70,000 infections since the start of the pandemic. Over the past week, the average daily increase in cases has been 517, with approximately 20,000 tests conducted each day.

Germany

Alarm from the doctors’ union in Germany : “We are already in the second wave”.

France

The mayor of Paris , Anne Hidalgo, wants to make the mask mandatory in some areas of the capital to stop the disturbing advance of the invisible enemy who returns to mark the capital. Paris is the third largest department in France for coronavirus cases. The provision would cover the more commercial streets, the promenades, the parks and gardens, and also the open-air markets. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron returns to insist on the need to continue to apply the safety guidelines and to remain “vigilant” in the face of the coronavirus, which in France “continues to circulate”.

Great Britain

The British government has no intention of resorting to large-scale lockdowns again, even if cases of positivity to coronavirus should begin to increase.

Holland

Last week, coronavirus cases almost doubled in the Netherlands and there are 242 outbreaks active in the country today.

Brazil

The Brazil Tuesday saw further 556 deaths and 16,476 new infections: they talked in the evening, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Local Health. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has therefore risen to 2,750,153, while the total number of victims since the start of the pandemic has reached 94,660.

Argentine

The Argentine Ministry of Health announced that in the last 24 hours there have been 166 deaths, records for a single day, bringing the general death toll to 3,813. As for the contagions, with 4,824 located in the last tests, they reached 206,743, placing Argentina in sixth place among the Latin American nations.

Latin America

In Latin America and the Caribbean , cases exceeded 5 million, more than half of which in Brazil. The count is from the AFP, according to which the deaths in the region are over 200,000. Brazil alone records over 2.75 million infections and 94,660 deaths.

India

India has experienced 52,050 new infections and 803 deaths in the past 24 hours, the local ministry of health announced this morning. This is the sixth consecutive day in which India confirms over 50,000 cases of contagion daily. The total budget for infections since the start of the pandemic in the country is now at least 1,855,745 cases. The overall deaths are 38,938

Australia

The Australian state of Victoria reported 439 cases and 11 deaths, the day after Premier Daniel Andrews announced a six-week lockdown and curfew in the capital Melbourne. The Guardian reports it. The closure of non-essential shops and the ban on weddings were also decided. Andrews also ruled that those who violate self-isolation face a fine of 5,000 Australian dollars (approximately 3,000 euros).

Philippines

More than 27 million people went into lockdown this morning in the Philippines , especially in the capital Manila and its surroundings, after the imposition of severe containment measures in the face of a sharp increase in contagion cases in the country. The measures were reintroduced today after the country’s infection toll exceeded 100,000 units and a coalition of health professionals launched a “distress signal”.

Russia

Russian health authorities have announced 5,159 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 861,423, the fourth largest in the world. 144 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,351.