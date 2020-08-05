Eli Lilly’s Blaze-2 Study Against COVID-19

A new study is launched in the United States investigating the effectiveness of the LY-CoV555 monoclonal antibody for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The study is called Blaze-2 and is supported by the pharmaceutical company ELi Lilly.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the American National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) and several RSA networks in the United States also participate in the research.

The research aims to seek participation from people who live or work in facilities that have had a recently diagnosed case of Covid-19 and who are now at high risk of exposure.

Eli Lilly noted that the study will investigate whether a single dose of LY-CoV555 reduces the infection rate.

To quickly complete the BLAZE-2 study, pharma star reports, Lilly and the CoVPN are using adapted recreational vehicles. Such as, for example, on-site infusion clinics stationed at the nursing homes involved in the study. Lilly will also send staff to each facility.