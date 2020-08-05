Gwyneth Paltrow, la foto con la figlia Apple: somiglianza incredibile

Born in 2004 from the love between Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, the sixteen-year-old Apple looks more and more like her mother: a perfect mix of beauty and elegance.

Apple has turned 16 and appears in numerous photos together with mother Gwyneth Paltrow: from the shots published by the actress it is evident how much the daughter had by the leader of Coldplay is the winning mix between the beauty of both parents.

She looks a lot like her mother when she was little more than her age: at 19 years old Paltrow made her debut in the world of cinema, quickly becoming an international star.

The relationship between Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are extremely intelligent and have the best, driest and brightest sense of humor. I spend the best moments being your mom. I love our evening chats, when I can hear what’s on your mind, “ Gwyneth wrote to her daughter some time ago.

Apple is the eldest daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: the two were married in 2003. In 2004 Apple Blythe Alison was born and in 2006 Moses Bruce Anthony. The couple split in 2014. Gwyneth then remarried producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Coldplay’s singer is engaged to Dakota Johnson.

Like sisters: the photo of Paltrow and her daughter born from love with Chirs Martin

Recently the actress posted on her Instagram profile a selfie with her 16-year-old daughter, which shows how much similarity there is between the two. Light eyes, blond hair, white skin: a perfect miniature copy of Paltrow, but in his smile are also the features of dad Chris Martin.

«Summer with my apple», says the caption of the image that has gone around the world gathering numerous likes and comments from friends, family, but above all from the fans of the actress who follow Apple’s growth from a very young age.

And who knows if the beautiful sixteen-year-old does not decide to follow her mother’s footsteps, becoming a successful actress.