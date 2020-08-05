Nadal Will Not Play the Us Open 2020: ‘Coronavirus Not Under Control in the World’

The Majorcan tennis player will not defend the 2019 title in the United States. He announced it on his social accounts: “After a careful evaluation, this year I have not decided to participate. The health situation is still complicated all over the world. My heart tells me at the moment not to travel”

The news came with a message via Twitter: Rafa Nadal will not participate in the Us Open of tennis . The Grand Slam tournament is scheduled for August 31 in New York. “After careful consideration, this year I decided not to participate in the US Open. The health situation is still very complicated around the world with Covid-19 cases that seem out of control, ” explained the Majorcan. A few days ago also the forfait of the number 1 in the world of the women’s ranking had arrived, the Australian Ashleigh Barty. The presence of the male number one Novak Djokovic is confirmed. His name appears in fact in the initial list communicated today by the organizers.

Nadal and the new calendar In his thread, Nadal also talks about the new calendar: “We know that the program, after four months without playing, is madness”. After the Us Open it will be the turn of the Roland-Garros from September 27th and each is preceded by a Master 1000, in Cincinnati and Rome. The tournament in Madrid, on the other hand, was officially canceled today after the rise of coronavirus infections in Spain. ” It’s a decision I never wanted to make – added Nadal– but this time I follow my heart which tells me that for the moment I prefer not to travel. I understand and thank everyone for their efforts to ensure that tournaments are played, but today the situation is complicated. ” In addition to Djokovic, six other top 10 members are on the tournament registration list, including Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.