Taylor Swift Beats Herself and Disintegrates All Records With “Folklore”

But the records of Taylor Swift’s eighth studio record project are wasted. It broke the album record of a woman artist most listened to in 24 hours both on Spotify, with 80.6 million streams, and on Apple Music, with 35.47 million streams. On Friday, July 24, the release day of “Folklore”, which premiered in over 80 countries on iTunes, its Spotify profile recorded over 97.87 million streams, making it the most listened to pop star of all 2020 in a only day.

From 30 July “Cardigan (cabin in the candlelight)” is also available, a new piano-centric version of the first single extract “Cardigan”, which has collected more than 45 million streams on Spotify to date and has achieved the record for best debut by Travis Scott in October 2019.

“Almost all the projects I had planned for this summer cannot be realized, but there is something that I had not planned and that I have completed instead. It is my eighth studio album. Inside I poured all the my whims, dreams, fears and reflections . Before this year I probably would have stopped to think about when it would be the perfect moment to publish these songs, but the times in which we live continue to remind me that nothing is certain. says that if you do something you love, you should just show it to the world. This is the side of uncertainty that I like best, “said the singer.

“Folklore”, in which Aaron Dessner of The National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff have collaborated, contains 16 new tracks in the standard version, the deluxe version instead contains the bonus track “The lakes”. In all stores it is possible to pre-order both the physical copy of the disc, available from August 7, and the double vinyl, out on November 27. Taylor Swift, winner of 10 Grammy Awards , is among the most influential artists of the contemporary music scene and was also crowned “Artist of the Year” and “Artist of the decade” at the 2019 American Music Awards.