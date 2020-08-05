Taylor Swift Disintegrates Every Previous Record

Just over a week after its release, “folklore”, wonderfully acclaimed by the public and critics, continues its unstoppable run, winning the title of best artist debut since the release of “Lover”, Taylor’s previous album, who had already achieved this record in 2019.

“Folklore”, which sold over 2 million copies in the first week and reached over half a billion streams and views, is Taylor Swift’s seventh album to hit # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and Biggest Week of 2020 charts. To date, the artist is the only one in the history of discography to have sold at least half a million records in seven weeks of her own albums.

Taylor Swift’s eighth studio recording project broke a female artist’s most listened album album record in 24 hours on both Spotify, with 80.6 million streams, and on Apple Music, with 35.47 million streams. Friday, July 24th, the day of “folklore”, which debuted in the first place in over 80 countries on iTunes, the Spotify profile of the winner of 10 Grammy Awards recorded over 97.87 million streams, making it the most listened to pop star of all 2020 in one day. From Thursday 30 July, a new piano-centric version of the first single cardigan extract has also been available “cardigan (cabin in the candlelight)”, which has collected more than 45 million streams on Spotify to date and has achieved the record for best Travis debut. Scott in October 2019.

Taylor Swift commented on the album as follows: “Almost all the projects I had planned for this summer cannot be realized, but there is something that I had not planned and that I have completed instead. This is my eighth studio album, folklore. Inside I poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections. Before this year I probably would have stopped to think about when it would be the perfect time to publish these songs, but the times in which we live continue to remind me that nothing is certain. My instincts tell me that if you do something you love, you should simply show it to the world. This is the side of uncertainty that I like most “.

“Folklore”, in which Aaron Dessner of The National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff have collaborated, contains 16 new tracks in the standard version, the deluxe version instead has the bonus track “the lakes”. In all stores it is possible to pre-order both the physical copy of the disc, available from August 7, and the double vinyl, out on November 27.

Taylor Swift, winner of 10 Grammy Awards, is among the most influential artists on the contemporary music scene. Lover, released in 2019, has been certified platinum in countries such as the United States, Australia, Norway, New Zealand and Taiwan. The single extracts “Me!”, “You Need To Calm Down”, “Lover” and “The Man” have totaled hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify and YouTube views. The singer-songwriter was also crowned “Artist of the Year” and “Artist of the decade” at the American Music Awards 2019. In 2020 Netflix distributed the documentary “Miss Americana” which shows the transition between being a singer-songwriter and performer at woman who fully uses all the power of her voice. On Disney + the “City of Lover Concert” is made available for a limited period of time,