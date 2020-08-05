Tekashi 6ix9ine. “Freedom” and Old Habits (In Lamborghini) | News

[Ad_1]

Released from prison in April following the decision of several American states to release certain categories of prisoners early in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, Tekashi 6ix9ine is now also free from the house in which he was confined since then. And as had happened previously with GOOBA , this time the rapper decided to celebrate with an unreleased track accompanied by the relative video clip.

The wolf sheds its hair but not the vice. After putting his nose out of the house, the 24-year-old has returned to the streets of his neighborhood – Brooklyn – to resume his old habits: barking bars / stanzas, counting packs of money, sweeping companions and friends, shooting with the entourage (or rather the gang ), speed on various off-roads (in this case mainly Lamborghini) and assorted cafonades. The reference song is Punani , and like many of his is very short (1:40). Longer than the post on Instagram that presents it in which we read it strut like never before («I am King of New York and I will do things I have never done before»).

Freedom heralded by 6ix9ine is by no means absolute, on the contrary, subordinated to the sentence by the New York court issued a few months ago which established for the rapper a path of rehabilitation consisting of 300 hours of service to be provided to socially useful entities. Until the completion of this activity, Hernandez will have to notify the authorities of its movement on a daily basis.

During the prison term, the rapper appears to have been offered a millionaire record deal. And certainly there are many who would like it 6 feet under after the numerous information provided to the authorities which, last year, led to the arrest of at least two members of his ex gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood . His latest work, DUMMY BOY , was released in November 2018. On SA you will find a detailed card, listening to the album and our review by Luca Roncoroni.