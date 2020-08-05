The Single “I’m a Good Guy a Little Crazy” Is Platinum!

A summer full of satisfactions that of Random! After the certification obtained with “Rossetto”, now another one has arrived: the catchphrase “I’m a good guy a little crazy” is officially platinum!

Only applause for Random <3

How do you say? Did you feel like listening to “I’m a good guy a little crazy”? Click play below and you will be satisfied!

We are sure that “I’m a good guy a little crazy” is one of the songs that you are listening to most in this period. Just think that the song has reached over 20 million streams and has been included in more than 220,000 videos on TikTok.