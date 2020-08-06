Evening With Johnny Depp on Rai Movie (Channel 24)

An entire evening in the company of Johnny Depp. Thursday 6 August on Rai Movie (channel 24), in the first and second evening, two engaging stories will be starring interpreted by the American star: ranging from the dramatic one told in “Transcendence”, broadcast at 9.10 pm, to the adrenaline of “The Tourist “at 11.10pm. In the film, signed in 2014 by director Wally Pfister, Depp plays Will Caster, a young scientist engaged in research on artificial intelligence. His great passion for work will lead him to carry out experiments with dangerous consequences, on the edge of ethics, involving himself and his conscience. Set in the United States in the third millennium, the film “Transcendence” also features Rebecca Hall, Morgan Freeman and Cillian Murphy in the cast. Following ” a young American teacher who decides to make a trip to Venice to forget some sentimental disappointments. On the train, he meets Elisa, a beautiful and mysterious woman guarded by Scotland Yard because she is the ex-lover of Alexander Pearce, a skilled scammer wanted for a colossal tax evasion. Frank, chasing love, will find himself involved in an adrenaline-pumping spiral of intrigue. a young American teacher who decides to make a trip to Venice to forget some sentimental disappointments. On the train, he meets Elisa, a beautiful and mysterious woman guarded by Scotland Yard because she is the ex-lover of Alexander Pearce, a skilled scammer wanted for a colossal tax evasion. Frank, chasing love, will find himself involved in an adrenaline-pumping spiral of intrigue.