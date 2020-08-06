Jennifer Lawrence Resells Her Penthouse in New York for $ 5.7 Million

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t have much luck in real estate: she sold her penthouse in New York for $ 5.7 million.

The Oscar winner put his property up for sale a year ago and subsequently had to scale back his financial demands before reaching a deal.

The over 4,000 square foot home located on the Upper East Side was bought by Jennifer Lawrence in 2016 with an investment of $ 15.6 million.
The actress has now sold it to Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine for $ 9.9 million, a good 5.7 million less than spent. The agency costs, taxes and the amount paid for the renovation must also be added to the figure.
A year ago the splendid penthouse was put up for sale through the Compass agency for 15.45 million dollars.

The house located on the thirtieth floor has a panoramic view of the city, splendid outdoor spaces, three bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
The Oscar-winning actress also owns a villa in Coldwater Canyon, not far from Beverly Hills, and a loft in Tribeca which is currently rented for $ 27,500 a month.

