Jennifer Lawrence, the Hunger Games Star Sells Her Penthouse in Manhattan Down

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t seem to have had much success in real estate investment so far, according to Variety. The star recently resold his Upper East Side penthouse for $ 9.9 million to Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine, after buying it in 2016 for $ 16.9 million.

Also taking into account transportation costs, renovation costs and real estate costs, this is a significant loss of approximately 5.7 million dollars .

Jennifer Lawrence had put the penthouse up for sale last year starting from a too optimistic figure of 15.45 million dollars .

The price then dropped to $ 14.25 million before dropping further to $ 12 million at the end of 2019.

The house contains three bedrooms and 4-5 bathrooms, with a long corridor connecting the living spaces to the two bedrooms with private bathrooms and a master suite worthy of a luxury hotel, with access to the terrace.

It also has a seating area with a wall mounted TV. The view reserved for the inhabitants is something stunning.

Jennifer Lawrence also owns a property in Los Angeles. The actress married gallerist Cooke Maroney, art expert at New York’s Gladstone Gallery in 2019.

