Mika Heartbroken for His Lebanon: “the Suffering Is Atrocious” | and the Ex Pornstar Mia Khalifa Invites to Send Help

The singer was born in Beirut and exactly four years ago he returned to Lebanon to perform. “My heart is with Beirut and Lebanon. Four years ago, just today, I was performing in Baalbek in Lebanon. I spent the morning looking at the photos of that evening. I end the day looking at these terrible images of Beirut that make me cum the #beirutlebanon shivers, “he commented on Twitter.

Even Mia Khalifa, the famous red light actress born in Beirut, wanted to share her pain on Instagram and with a video on Tik Tok , asking for all kinds of aid and relief to be sent to the destroyed areas of the city: “My heart is shattered ”, he said in the video”. And then added: “We need resources, help, don’t stop and donate what you can ..”.

Then on Instagram he wrote: “In Lebanon it is morning and nobody has slept. Please continue to share, donate and help relief workers. Share photos of missing persons, hotels that take displaced citizens, bank headquarters blood, or simply photos to raise public awareness of this humanitarian crisis and the collapse of the country. “