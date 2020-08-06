Only Rihanna Throws the Black Bags in the Trash in Such a Sexy Way (And With a Look)

We’ve seen Rihanna do a lot of things – win nine Grammys, create lingerie, luxury fashion, revolutionize the world of make-up and beauty – but we’ve never seen her take out the trash . The cover photo shoot of the September 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar presents it to us just like that: legendary directed to throw the black bags in the garbage. We will never wear overalls to head to the dumpsters again. Bad Gal has raised the level, now there is no turning back.

View this post on Instagram Like many of us, Rihanna has spent the past six months living on lockdown. But unlike any of us, she’s Rihanna. Head to the link in our bio to see the full cover shoot with @badgalriri for our September issue.⁣ #BAZAARxRihanna ⁣ Photographer: @graysorrenti⁣ Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield ⁣ Hair: @ursulastephen Makeup: @priscillaono Nails: @kimmiekyees ⁣ Rihanna wears @fenty, @savagexfenty, @chanelofficial, @manoloblahnik, @artifact.newyork, @yvantufenkjian, @amwaj_jewellery, @gaspargloves, and @aminamuaddi Un post condiviso da Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) in data: Aug 4, 2020 at 5:29 am PDT

Of course, we don’t have our own fashion brand from which to draw glamorous garments, not even a team of stylists and not even a photographer who makes us look crazy while we throw the garbage, but dreaming costs nothing. Who could have imagined that throwing the garbage could be such a sexy action? Black bags as luxury accessories? Only Rihanna .

For the Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot , Rihanna wears both Fenty and Savage x Fenty, some publicity for her two brands. But how to blame her? Showing what she has managed to create is pure inspiration for all of us.

The double cover of the new issue of the magazine instead shows Rihanna in full glamor. Her makeup is Fenty Beauty combined with her new Fenty Skin skincare line, of course.