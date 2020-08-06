Rafa Nadal Is Afraid of COVID-19. the Tennis Player Skips the US Open

No US Open 2020 for Rafael Nadal . The Spanish tennis player has decided not to participate in the competition scheduled in New York between 31 August and 13 September.

Nadal, defending champion at Flushing Meadows, felt sorry for this renunciation, but at the same time also very worried about the complex world situation caused by Covid-19. Hence the decision not to travel and skip the first slam of the season after the disruption of the calendars for the health emergency. An absence that will be felt that of the tennis player capable of winning 4 editions of the tournament in his career.

Number 2 in the ATP rankings is not the first to give up. The names of Roger Federer and Fabio Fognini are also added to the list of defections. According to the list published by the organizers, there will be Novak Djokovic, who had complained several times about the anti-coronavirus rules and who then tested positive for the swab after the Adria Tour organized by himself.