Taylor Swift’s Director Explains How She Shot Her Videos During the Lockdown

Taylor Swift’s unexpected return proved to be a triumph on all fronts. The voice of You Need To Calm Down surprised the public by announcing without warning the release of the new Folklore album with which it is dominating the sales charts in every corner of the planet.
Taylor Swift, born in 1989 , is one of the most successful artists of the third millennium. Year after year, the singer has established herself as an unprecedented media phenomenon, ringing one record after another, including that of becoming the only artist of the century to debut with seven albums at first place on the prestigious US Billboard chart .
Parallel to the release of Folklore , Taylor Swift has also released the official video of cardigan , the first single launched from the disc. The song immediately garnered extraordinary acclaim from the public and critics who praised the artist’s continuous desire for experimentation and his decision to tell himself in the round.
The video clip of the song immediately met the favor of fans, so much so that it currently has over forty million views on YouTube .
A few hours ago Rolling Stone published a long interview with Rodrigo Prieto who followed the making of the video as director of photography.
Rodrigo Prieto spoke of the numerous measures taken following the spread of the health emergency linked to COVID-19 ( THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP ): “We had to take all precautions, for his own good and for the good of our crew during the shooting, but also for the future of cinema ”.
In fact, the protocols followed on the set were many so as to ensure compliance with all the rules, including the impossibility of getting close to the other people present on the set so as to shoot the video with cameras remotely controlled by an operator.
The filming took place in closed spaces thus avoiding gatherings of fans of Taylor Swift who also maintained maximum confidentiality on the project so as to wear earphones during the shooting so as to sing in playback so that no one in the crew could hear the song.
Finally, Rodrigo Prieto also spoke about the great qualities of Taylor Swift in front of the camera and how the singer had clear from the beginning the visual and mood that the project should have assumed.