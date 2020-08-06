The Latest News and Today’s Bulletin 6 August. Live

USA, another 1,260 deaths in one day

The United States has recorded 1,262 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. A figure similar to that of the day before, which brings the total number of deaths recorded in the country to over 158,000 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which appeared in December in China. The US also identified 53,158 new cases of infection in one day, for an overall toll of over 4.82 million infections.

