Thursday Dumplings: Johhny Depp

Considered one of the most fascinating and charismatic men on the globe, John Christopher Depp (Owensboro, Kentucky, June 9, 1963), better known as Johnny , has a prolific career as an actor and as a musician to his credit.

He is the youngest of four siblings and Irish, German, French and Cherokee blood flows in his veins (he has the head of an Indian chief tattooed on his right arm to demonstrate how much he cares about his bond, even blood from his maternal grandmother , with this people).

It is thanks to his grandfather that he discovers music and gospel; despite a turbulent adolescence, at the age of 12 he began playing the guitar and was very young when he performed in clubs in Florida with his first rock band ( The Flame , which later became The Kids ).

Just with The Kids , in the 80s, it opens to characters like Talking Heads and Iggy Pop : hoping to break through, the band moves to Los Angeles. Expectations are not met, however, so Johnny survives by working as a bricklayer and gas station attendant.

He marries Lori, the sister of a band member, and she introduces him to her friend Nicolas Cage , who sees potential in him and encourages him to pursue an acting career.

The rest is history: cult films such as ” Platoon ” by Oliver Stone, ” Edward Scissorhands ” by Tim Burton , ” Happy Birthday Mr Grape “, ” Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas “, ” Chocolat “, ” The true story of Jack the Ripper ”,“ Neverland ”,“ The Chocolate Factory ”,“ Sweeney Todd ”need no introduction. He becomes a great friend and one of Tim Burton’s favorite performers , who repeatedly assigns him leading roles. Beyond the pleasure for the eyes, we highly recommend delving into his filmography: Johnny Depphe is not just Captain Jack Sparrow , but an eclectic professional capable of filling roles of all kinds.

About his pirate role, Johnny said:

“The romantic image of pirates has been in me since I was little.”

And it is not difficult to believe that Romanticism, understood as a historical, artistic and cultural period, is rooted in him. In particular if we think of the Sehnsucht, which we find described in a courtly and fictional way in the About section of the official website of the Hollywood Vampires , of which he is founder together with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry .

The project, an RnR with dark and restless features, has two albums under its belt: the first, ” Hollywood Vampires “, fourteen tracks, two of which are unpublished (“Raise the dead” and “My dead drunk friends”, which clearly explain the ‘intent to pay homage to old friends who died of excess) and a series of covers including “ Whole lotta love ” and “ Another brick in the wall ”, is from 2015; the second, “ Rise ”, is from 2019 and contains three covers (including “Heroes” in which Johnny is the lead vocals) and thirteen unreleased tracks such as the opening song “I Want My Now”.

In addition to the Vampires, however, Johnny boasts many collaborations as a musician: he participated in the composition and played the guitar in Oasis’s “Fade In-Out” , he is the acoustic guitar in the soundtrack of ” Once upon a time in Mexico “, he played with Flea and Steve Jones in band P, in “You’re so vain” he collaborated with Marilyn Manson (guitar and drums), as well as appearing in several video clips ( Tom Petty , Lemonheads , Johnny Cash , Paul McCartney , Avril Lavigne and Pink ).

As for his private life, he was engaged to beautiful women such as supermodel Kate Moss , Winona Rider and Jennifer Gray ; by Vanessa Paradis he had two children (21 and 18 years old).

Recently, his far from peaceful separation from Amber Heard has had a strong media coverage . We do not go into gossip , which the special newspapers are already full of; we limit ourselves to affirming that violence has no gender and that we hope that justice will be done without prejudice.